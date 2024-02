Salado Eagles won both of their district soccer matches last week to remain in second place.

The Eagles shut out Brownwood 3-0 on Feb. 23.

Morgan Adams brushes off a Brownwood defender. (photo by Royce Wiggin)

Scoring goals for the Eagles were: Cody Roquemore, Jackson Husung, and Thad Heckman.

Assists were made by: Gabe Merriman, Thad Heckman, and Jackson Husung.

Salado handled China Spring on the road 14-0 Feb. 20.

The Eagles played Little River Academy Feb. 27. Results were past press time.