Salado Eagles defeated Austin Achieve 2-0 in a non-district game March 1.

Goals were made by Thad Heckman and Gabe Merriman. Assists were made by Morgan Adams and Jackson Husung.

Peyton Bivens chests the ball in Salado’s shut out of Academy. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Prior to their non-district game Salado thrashed Little River Academy in a district game 12-0 Feb. 27.