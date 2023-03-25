Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Eagles Soccer / Salado Eagles Soccer shut out Venus 6-0 in Bi-District Round

Salado Eagles Soccer shut out Venus 6-0 in Bi-District Round

by

Salado Eagles shut out the Venus Bulldogs 6-0 in the bi-district round of the UIL 4A Soccer playoffs March 24 at Waco ISD Stadium

The Eagles scored three goals in the first half and three in the second with sophomore Luke Anderson leading the team with three goals on five shots.


With the Eagles leading 2-0, Hughston Taggart made one of his three saves for Salado at the 32nd minute of the match.


Salado responded quickly with freshman Owen Stone scoring in the 33rd minute of the match to go up 3-0.


The Bulldog goalkeeper made a great save to keep Salado from quickly going up by four on a pass by Stone to Cruddas at 6:20 left in the first.


The Eagles went up 4-0 about four minutes into the second half when Anderson kicked the ball into the goal after it had ricocheted off the crossbar on a corner kick.


In the 50th minute of the match, Thaddeus Heckman raced down the field and schooled the Bulldog defender with footwork that looked like a mash-up of Michael Jackson’s moonwalk and Ali’s shuffle before putting the ball in the back left of the net to put the Eagles up 5-0.


A minute later, a shot by Caine Cruddas went over the net. Two minutes later, the Venus goalkeeper made a terrific save on a corner kick attempt to keep the score at 5-0

Owen Stone scores for Salado off a pass from Morgan Adams

Midway through the second, Venus had a penalty kick at about 35 yards out, hoping for the Bulldogs’ first score of the game. But Jake Rechtfertig, one of the Salado defenders lined up just 10 yards away from the spot of the ball, caught the kick with his head to send it careening in the other direction.


Coach Jared Cruddas began to put starting players out at the 20 minute mark of the second period, but the Eagles had one more score left in their bank.


After a handball call against Venus, Rechtfertig lined up for a direct free kick with 13:47 left in the match and shot it into the top left of the goal for the final score of 6-0.


Despite there being no other scores in the remaining 13 minutes, both goalkeepers had to make saves for their teams, including a leaping one by Briton Messick with 4:32 left to play to tip the ball over the crossbar.


Messick and Taggart combined for the shut out win with each making three saves on four shots by Venus.


Anderson led Salado with three goals on five shots. Rechtfertig had one goal on one shot. Stone had a goal on two shots and Heckman had a goal on four shots.


The Eagles took 24 shots in the match. Also taking shots for the Eagles were Caine Cruddas, and Morgan Adams, three each, and Gabe Merriman, Brooks Dabney, Jett Luedecke, Andrew Gilmore, Cody Roquemore and Damonte Foster, one each.

BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity53
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity52
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity51
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity50
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity49
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity48
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity47
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity46
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity45
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity44
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity43
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity42
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity41
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity40
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity39
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity38
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity37
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity36
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity35
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity34
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity33
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity32
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity31
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity30
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity29
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity28
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity27
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity26
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity25
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity24
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity23
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity22
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity21
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity20
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity19
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity18
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity17
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity16
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity15
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity14
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity13
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity12
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity11
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity10
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity09
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity08
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity07
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity06
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity05
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity04
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity03
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity02
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity01
BoysSoccerVenus2023Varsity53

Related posts:

Eagles Soccer to play Venus in Bi-District Playoff GameMarch 22, 2023
Eagles to face Stephenville with District 5-4A soccer championship on the lineMarch 9, 2023
Eagles compete in Governor's CupJanuary 13, 2023
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin