Salado Lady Eagles fall to Burnet

Salado Lady Eagles fell to the Burnet Lady Bulldogs, 48-33, in a home district game Feb. 1.

Burnet took a 15-7 first quarter lead and held on to it for a 25-17 halftime margin. Salado matched the Lady Bulldogs for 10 points in the third before fouls got them in trouble in the fourth and Burnet extended its lead 13-6.

With the Burnet defense focusing on Kenslee Konarik, Brooke McLaurin and Harley Droulliard led the girls with 7 points each.

McLaurin added 7 rebounds, an assist and a steal. Droulliard had 2 rebounds and an assist.

Konarik managed 4 points but grabbed 13 board for the Lady Eagles. She also had a steal and 5 deflections in the game.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Reese Witmer, 3 points and a rebound; Lorali Bookout, 3 points and a deflection; Ally Ihler, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection; Nikki Poole, 2 points and a deflection; Marissa Lancaster, 2 points and 2 deflections; Darci Pryor, 2 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a steal and 2 deflections and Elly Wade, 1 point, 2 rebounds and a steal.

JV Red

The JV Red Girls Basketball team had a hard 36-42 loss against Burnet Feb. 1.

Being down by three at the half, the Lady Eagles came out strong in the third quarter putting up 9 points and pulling ahead 28-27 at the end of the third quarter. Team fouls hurt the Lady Eagles during the fourth quarter, allowing Burnet to go 9-10 at the free throw line. Leading scorers for the Lady Eagles were Cooper Meyer with 11 points and Madi Riggle with 10 points.