Salado Lady Eagles start Softball season with shut out of Anderson

Anderson 0 Runs, 6 hits, 2 errors

Salado 7 runs, 13 hits, 0 errors

Pitcher Bri Waters and the Salado Lady Eagle teammates were able to pick up their second win of the week on Feb. 21 in their 2022 home opener.

On the day Waters teamed up with battery mate Giselle Salazar for 11 strikeouts, one base on balls while scattering six hits (four of the hits were infield hits).

The Eagles pushed across their first two runs of the day when Brooklyn Williamson led off the bottom of the second inning by working a base on balls. The next batter in the lineup Harley Drouillard then ripped a triple to left field to bring in Williamson. Drouillard would come in with the second run on a Salazar double.

The Eagles would again plate two more runs in the bottom of the third inning as Katey Bartek got things started with a single up the middle. Bri Waters would then follow with a single of her own. The third consecutive hit of the inning was a double by Williamson that would score Bartek from second and advance Waters to third base. Drouilard would collect her second hit and RBI with a single that scored Waters. The inning would end with Eagles on every base and on two long ball outs.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Williamson led off with a double to start the inning then with one out Salazar plated Williamson with the only run of the inning.

Ryley Litchfield led off the sixth inning with a triple and came home on a Bartek single down the right field that was mishandled by the right fielder that allowed Bartek to come all the way around with the final run of the day.

Salazar, Bartek, Williamson, Giganti, and Droulliard each collected two hits to leadSalado Eagles. Droulliard and Salazar also each collected two RBI, while Bartek and Williamson each had one.

Anderson JV 0

Salado JV 23

Led by pitcher Krystle Vazquez’s 11 strikeout performance and an all around excellent offensive performance by the entire squad the JV Eagles were able to get their second win of the week and early season with a 23-0 win over the visiting Lady Trojans from Anderson High School.

Offensively the team was led by Allison Alcozer who collected four hits and Addison Matthews with three. Other big hits and RBI came from Kirbee Webb, Brooke Ellithorp, Alissa Quintanilla. Defensively Catcher Brooke Bailey led the defense that was able to aid Vazquez in picking up the shutout win. Solid defensive play was turned in by Brianna Drouillard, Kaylyn Houston, Ariel Cebreco, Izzy Dudeczka and Alcozer.