Salado Village Voice

By Loyd Webb

Modern state-of-the-art motion picture theaters have surround sound and an array of subwoofers. Live indoor theaters may use actual sound effects cued by an offstage technician or use prerecorded audio tracks. Then there are the very few venues that undertake the nightly creation of fresh special effects using live explosives.

Salado Legends is always explosive! (Photo by Loyd Webb)

“Yes, that’s black powder that we’re using,” Jackie Mills says matter-of-factly. She’s describing some of the ground-shaking pyrotechnical effects in “Salado Legends,” the historical musical drama that debuts its 30th season July 22 at Tablerock Festival’s Goodnight Amphitheater. Jackie, a longtime Salado resident, wrote the play and song lyrics.

In addition to rifle-firing soldiers, volley tubes, pyrotechnical barrels that detonate with earsplitting explosions, are positioned close to the side of the audience seats.

The War Between the States, depicted onstage, is presented in stark realism.

Special effects like these coupled with horseback actors galloping through the aisles are sure-fire audience pleasers that can’t be equaled in other theatrical experiences.

“We’re careful to draw the line,” Jackie says. “We have children and armed forces veterans in our audience. So no theater blood.”

The two-act play begins in the late 1850s with Scottish settlers arriving in Salado. Salado College students meet on the table rock, a huge monolith of limestone in Salado Creek – still visible from Pace Park, but uplifted by the 1921 flood. A flashback moves the plot back to the time of native Tonkawans and European explorers, including the myth of Sirena the mermaid.

Sam Houston makes a stentorian appearance, speechifying from the Shady Villa Inn balcony, and then we’re off to the Civil War. Diversions in the village take place and the Culture Ladies force a would-be saloon owner to flee to nearby Holland. A pair of colorful floosies kick up some dust and ”Salado Legends” concludes as surviving Confederate soldiers return to Salado.

The epic tale is told with original songs and ensemble dance numbers weaving history, legend and memories into a family-friendly drama. “One of our songs, ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’, combines the legends of the Tonkawa Indians, the dreams of the Spanish explorers and the hopes of the Scottish settlers,” Jackie adds.

“Salado Legends” performances are scheduled for July 22, 29 and August 5. Tickets are available at the gate or at centraltexastickets.com.