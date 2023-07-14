Salado Village Voice

Salado Water Supply Corporation has moved into Stage 3 Water Restrictions of its Drought Contingency Plan, which requires customers to reduce the number of days and times they water outside to one day per week.

Odd addresses may water between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight on Tuesdays only.

Even address may water between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight on Wednesdays only.

“Due to high evaporation rates, use of irrigation systems between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. is considered water waste and is enforceable as a violation at all times,” SWSC General manager Ricky Preston stated in a notice sent to customers.

The notice states that SWSC will “vigorously enforce violations of the Drought Contingency Plan.”

Enforcement includes a written notice of specific violations and a possible assessment of a penalty depending upon the severity of the violation on First Violations.

On Second Violations: SWSC may assess a penalty to the customer. SWSC may install a flow restricting device for seven days and may charge the customer for that cost of installing and removing the device.

On Third Violations, SWSC may discontinue service at the meter for a period of seven days and will enforce a normal reconnect fee for restoration of service.

