SHS Eagles start soccer season with wins

Salado Eagles varsity boys ran up a 7-2 score on Shoemaker High School to open their soccer season with a bang.

Jackson Husung scored two goals in the first half while Morgan Adams added a goal.

The second half was owned by Thaddeus Heckman who netted four goals in the first 20 min of the second half.

SHS 3

MFHS 0

Salado Eagles beat Marble Falls 3-0 on March 6. The teams went scoreless in the first half.

Thaddeus Heckman scored the first two goals of the second half with Andrew Gilmore giving him the ball both times for the assist.

Zion Musselman scored the final goal of the match without an assist.

Hughston Taggart recorded the shut out for Salado.