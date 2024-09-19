Salado Village Voice

The Salado High School Speech and Debate Team competed at the La Vernia TFA/TOC Meet on Sept. 6-7 where 44 schools with 1,212 entries participated in the meet.

Results are:

Krystle Vazquez and Wesley Engleking. (Courtesy photo)



Wesley Engleking, LD Debate, second, six TFA points.

Krystle Vazquez, Domestic Extemp, third, four TFA points

Wesley Engleking, Foreign Extemp, sixth, one TFA points, with a total of seven for the year.

Students need 12 points to qualify for the Texas Forensic Association (TFA) State Tournament to be held March 6-8 at Prairie View A&M University.

Engleking and Vazquez also earned a NIETOC bid. Students need two bids to qualify to the 2025 National Individual Events Tournament (NIETOC) to be held in Kansas City, Missouri on May 16-18.

The Salado High School Speech and Debate Team will compete next at the Bowie TFA/NIETOC Meet on Sept. 20-21. The team is coached by Tim Cook.

