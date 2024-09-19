Salado Village Voice

The Salado High School Speech and Debate Team competed at the La Vernia TFA/TOC Meet on Sept. 6-7 where 44 schools with 1,212 entries participated in the meet.
Results are:
Wesley Engleking, LD Debate, second, six TFA points.
Krystle Vazquez, Domestic Extemp, third, four TFA points
Wesley Engleking, Foreign Extemp, sixth, one TFA points, with a total of seven for the year.
Students need 12 points to qualify for the Texas Forensic Association (TFA) State Tournament to be held March 6-8 at Prairie View A&M University.
Engleking and Vazquez also earned a NIETOC bid. Students need two bids to qualify to the 2025 National Individual Events Tournament (NIETOC) to be held in Kansas City, Missouri on May 16-18.
The Salado High School Speech and Debate Team will compete next at the Bowie TFA/NIETOC Meet on Sept. 20-21. The team is coached by Tim Cook.