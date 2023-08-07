Salado Village Voice

Village administrator Don Ferguson will retire on Dec. 31. He informed Mayor Michael Coggin and the board of aldermen in an email at about 10 a.m. Aug. 7.

He intended to announce his retirement at the Aug. 3 board meeting which was canceled due to lack of a quorum.

“It has been an honor and a privilege for me, and I appreciate the opportunity to serve you and our community in this capacity,” Ferguson stated in his letter to aldermen.

Village administrator Don Ferguson (photo from saladotx.gov)

“I am proud of the outstanding accomplishments we have achieved together for the benefit of our employees, the Village, and its residents,” he stated. “The results speak for themselves, with steadily increasing sales tax revenues and property values, low crime rates, and managed growth. Annual independent audits of the Village’s finances have been clean and found all to be order. Village property taxes are the among the lowest in Bell County, and the Village’s fund balances remain well within the target range.”

Ferguson began work in Salado in April 2017. “In the past six years, we have engaged the community in visionary changes that will hopefully move the Village toward a positive future creating economic vitality, jobs for our residents, and a stronger quality of life for all,” he stated.

He highlighted areas of accomplishment during his time in Salado:

• A centralized wastewater system.

• Main Street beautification with sidewalks, decorative streetlights, landscape and drainage.

• Street and drainage improvements made across the Village.

“More than $6 million in state and federal funding was secured for projects to help enhance the livability of Salado,” Ferguson stated.

“Mechanisms were put in place and strategic annexations were approved to help manage the growth of Salado and maintain this community’s unique character,” Ferguson stated. “Development agreements were used to facilitate smart growth and help preserve the unique character of Salado. Major changes and improvements have been made to our internal organization and our external relationships with surrounding communities. The Village has a commitment to water quality stewardship and historic preservation through its regulatory actions and partnerships with other governmental entities in the area.

“I recently celebrated my 63rd birthday. And this year marked my 27th year in city management,” Ferguson stated. “Having served four cities and worked for more than 50 mayors and council members, I have reached a point in my life where I am ready to take a breath and spend more time focusing on my health, family, and exploring new professional opportunities that are available to me.”

“My wife Stephanie and I will remain in the community,” he stated, adding that they “look forward to sharing more time together, spending time with our parents, and enjoying our two precious grandchildren, while at the same time watching Salado grow in the future.”

“Don Ferguson has selflessly served the people of Salado and it will be hard to find a new city administrator fill his shoes,” Mayor Michael Coggin said. “Don worked tirelessly to guide the village through rapid growth and other challenges such as COVID, wildfires, tornadoes, ice storms, hail storms and drought. In all instances, Don performed exceptionally and served with the highest of integrity, honesty and transparency. I will miss him professionally and personally.”

The board at its Aug. 17 meeting will discuss a plan for filling the position.