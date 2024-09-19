Salado Village Voice

The Village of Salado is among the 10 Bell County cities to see an increase in sales tax rebates for September 2024, when compared to 2023.

The Village will receive $74,568.53 an increase of 16.49% compared to last September’s payment of $64,007.61. For the year, The Village is running 6.65% over year-to-date payments in 2023: $665,500.05 compared to $623,970.04 through September 2023.

Rogers was the only Bell County city to show a decline in sales tax rebate in September. Sales tax rebates to Rogers were $13,060.78, compared to $43,090.07 in September 2023.

Several Bell County cities are running in the double digits ahead of last year-to-date, including Nolanville (17.04%), Little River Academy (14.72%), Holland (13.26%), Troy (13.01%), Morgans Point Resort (10.31%).

Bell County showed a 23.40% increase in sales tax revenues compared to the previous year. The County’s September payment is $3.18 million, compared to $2.58 million last September.

The Village is one of three Bell County cities to levy a 1-cent sales tax, while seven other Bell County cities levy a 1.5 cent sales tax and Rogers levies a 1.25 cent sales tax.

The Salado Public Library District and Bell County each levy a half-cent sales tax.

For that half-cent tax, Salado Public Library District received a $67,152.57 September check, which was 25.92% more than last September’s payment of $53,326.53. For the year, the Library District has received $554,805.53, which is 10.04% more than the $504,172.74 paid through September 2023.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Sept. 11 that he would send $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 6.3% more than in September 2023.

These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

The comptroller sent rebates totaling $730.7 million to Texas Cities, an increase of 6.3% over last September.

Counties received $238.5 million in sales tax rebate checks, an increase of 5.8% over September 2023.

The comptroller sent $70.9 million to transit systems for September, an increase of 7.8% over September 2023.

Special purpose districts received $109.3 million in sales tax rebate checks for September, 6.3% more than September 2023.