Services set for Victoria ‘Tori’ DeKay

Funeral services for Victoria “Tori” C. DeKay, 17, of Belton, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple with Rev. Tom Robins, Rev. Steve Vaughn and Ed Gillispie officiating. A private burial will follow.

Miss DeKay died Monday, April 17, 2017 in Cedar Park.

Miss DeKay was born August 17, 1999 in Columbus, Georgia, the daughter of Kenneth Bryon DeKay III and Deanna DeKay. She was active as a Senior at Salado High School. She played volleyball and was on the AB Honor Roll. She was a member of FFA, showing rabbits. She also was a member of the Youth Leadership Program. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Temple.

Victoria always sought Harmony and wished peace, happiness and joy for everyone.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jerome and Shelia Russell.

Survivors include her parents, Bryon Dekay of Salado and Deanna DeKay of Belton; three sisters Domenique Thayer and husband Scott of Oklahoma, Savannah DeKay of Belton and Alexandria DeKay of Huntsville; and grandparents Kenneth and Patricia DeKay.

Dossman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.