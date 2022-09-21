2022 Homecoming King and Queen Crowned

Salado High School crowned its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen during the halftime of the Salado Eagles football game against the Academy Bees on Sept 16. Tyler Anderson was named as Homecoming King, with Amy Ortiz named Homecoming Queen. For photos of all the nominees and their escorts and Homecoming Court underclassmen, turn to page 4C this edition. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

Senior Homecoming King and Queen Nominees and Escorts were these:

Ms. Cooper Joy Meyer and Mr. Andrew Erin Bird

Cooper is the daughter of Scott and Erica Meyer and is being escorted by her father Scott. Cooper is a member of the varsity golf team, Student Council, Salado Youth Leadership, Mu Alpha Theta, FCA and president of the National Honor Society. Her best high school memory is upperclassmen vs underclassmen prank wars with the golf team at the regional and state tournament. Especially nerf and water gun fights. Cooper plans to attend Harding University or Abilene Christian to become a Physicians Assistant. Homecoming King Nominee, Mr. Drew Bird, is the son of Dr. Erin and Dr. Kim Bird. Escorting Drew is his mother, Kim. Drew is a member of the varsity football and baseball teams, as well as a member of National Honor Society, ASTRA, Mu Alpha Theta and Student Council. Drew’s favorite high school memory is dancing in the locker room after football games. Upon graduating, Drew plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to study business.

Ms. Ellie Inez Mescher and Mr. Tyler Anderson

Ellie is the daughter of Dr. Scott and Corey Mescher, and was escorted by her father Scott. Ellie is a member of both the varsity cross county and track teams. Ellie is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta, secretary of National Honor Society, Student Council, and FCA. Ellie’s favorite high school memory is advancing to state with her cross country team and track team. Next fall, Ellie plans to attend Purdue University to study biochemistry. With Ellie is King nominee Tyler Anderson. Tyler is the son of Nick and Christina Anderson. Tyler was escorted by his mother, Christina. Tyler is a member of the varsity soccer team and the Salado Film Squad. His best memory is finally getting an off campus period. Tyler plans to attend Texas State to pursue a degree in film and mass communication.

Ms. Amy Ortiz and Mr. Robert Drayton McLane IV

Amy is the daughter of Samuel and Elvia Ortiz. She was escorted by her father Samuel. Amy is a member of the varsity cross country team, as well as a member of Student Senate, yearbook, ASTRA, and FCA. Amy’s favorite high school memory has been cheering in the student section with her best friends, Niamh (Neeve) and Natalie. Amy plans to attend Texas A&M to study Pre- Med, specifically pediatrics. With Amy tonight is King nominee Dray McLane, son of Robert Drayton McLane III and Amy McLane. Dray was escorted by his mother, Amy. Dray is involved in varsity football and powerlifting, as well as Student Council, FCA, ASTRA National Honor Society and the Guild. Dray’s best high school memory has been hanging out with his friends, especially when someone went through Sam Redelsheimer’s wall and when Kyle got revenge on the hog that hit his car. Dray plans to attend either Baylor, Texas Tech, or SMU to major in political science and eventually pursue law school.

Ms. Alexandria Mary Dworaczyk and Sam Hendrik Redelsheimer

Alex is the daughter of Blaise and Addys Dworaczyk and was escorted by her father, Blaise. Alex is a member of national Honor Society, Student Council, ASTRA and UIL Academics. Her favorite high school memory would be bus rides with teammates after volleyball games. In the fall, Alex plans to study nursing the University of Texas and later attend medical school to be a pediatrician. With Alex is Sam Redelsheimer, son of Karl and Kim Redelsheimer. Sam was escorted by his mother, Kim. Sam is a member of the Varsity football and tennis teams. He is also a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council, UIL Academics and the Guild. Sam’s best high school memories include someone breaking the dry wall in his bedroom and seeing Young Thug and Gunna in their last live concert before they went to prison. Sam plans to attend the University of Alabama next fall to study computer science on a full academic scholarship.

Ms. Natalie Elayne Burleson and Mr. Owen Dennis Pitcock

Natalie is the daughter of Wes and Kristy Wooley. Natalie was escorted by her father Wes. Natalie is a member of the Varsity cross country and Track teams. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, FCA, and Robotics. Natalie’s favorite high school memory is playing volleyball with the cross country team at the Methodist church. Natalie plans on becoming a flight attendant but if that doesn’t work out, she will become president and dictator of the Earth. Walking with Natalie is Owen Pitcock. Owen is the son of Donald Pitcock and Sandy Dennis. Owen was escorted by his mother Sandy. Owen is a member of the Varsity cross country, basketball and Track teams. Owen is also a member of the Student Senate. His favorite high school memory is having the pleasure of being taught by Señora Kessler for 3 years, Gracias Senora! Next fall, Owen will attend the University of Oklahoma to study physical therapy.

Homecoming Court: Underclassmen