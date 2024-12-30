Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer, Editor-in-Chief

Saladoans were in the path of totality of a total solar eclipse, broke ground on a new high school and stadium, saw a parade featuring the Clydesdales, found out that Sirenafest is moving to Belton, elected a new mayor and two new aldermen and found out that the Village is broke with a $1.4 million deficit budget.

The community also saved an historic old church and moved it to a new location on the grounds of the Salado administrative building.

These are a few of the highlights of the year 2024.

Salado ISD broke ground on the 250,000 sq. ft. high school on July 29. Shown above, from left, are SISD Trustees Cooper Gill, Savannah Hennig, Chris Diem and Amy McLane, SISD Superintendent Michael Novotny, Trustees Eric Malmin and Jim Reed and State Representative Brad Buckley. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)



Salado ISD Breaks Ground on New High School

With heavy dirt moving equipment as a backdrop, Salado ISD broke ground July 29 on the 250,000 sq. ft. high school on Williams Rd.

Dirt work on the project had already begun and the new high school will be ready for occupancy for the 2026-27 school year, according to Dr. Michael Novotny, who welcomed a crowd of more than 50 for the short ceremony.

Dr. Novotny told the crowd that the ground breaking was a result of work by the facilities planning committee during the 2022-23 school year that resulted in a Nov. 2023 election in which voters approved two bond proposals totaling $270,450,000.

The new high school and stadium complex are expected to open for the 2026-27 school year.

These children broke ground on a school where they will hopefully attend class one day. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)



Voters choose Henry for Mayor

Salado voters chose Bert Henry as the new Mayor on May 4 and added two new aldermen: Michael MacDonald and Zach Hurst.

The new board chose to allow the vacancy created by Henry’s election as Mayor to remain unfilled until May 2025 when voters will choose three aldermen.

Michael Coggin and Paul Cox were defeated in their re-election bids for Mayor and Aldermen, respectively.

The other local race was for two three-year terms on the Salado ISD Board of Trustees. Chris Diem was successful in being re-elected to the board with 701 votes. Write-in candidate Cooper Gill was also elected with 494 votes. Michael Apodaca received 483 votes.

Bobbie Ann Adair White went off the SISD board after serving six years.

TXDOT to expand FM 2484

Texas Department of Transportation gave formal notice in May to the Village of Salado and other entities that it proposes construction on FM 2484 from I-35 to Park Rd. and from Park Rd. to FM 3481.

The proposed construction will be to widen the roadway by adding shoulders and turning lanes.

The project was scheduled to be ready to let by Oct. 2024, according to Waco District Utility Coordinator Dustin L. Deaton.

TXDOT sent notice to area utilities and governments for them to show their facilities which might be affected by the expansion of FM 2484 from I-35 to FM 3481. TXDOT is seeking information on facilities that might be encountered during construction of the projects as well as the approximate boundaries of easements and other interest inlands that those entities hold along and/or across this route.

With recent growth, FM 2484 has become a heavily traveled road. The addition of Salado Town Center and subdivisions along FM 2484 and FM 1670 have caused frequent congestion.

Mustang Springs at Salado

Mustang Springs at Salado was given a drilling permit for a well in the Lower Trinity River aquifer after public hearings in early 2024. The developer will have to apply for an operating permit.

The developer petitioned with the Village for the formation of a Public Improvement District. After public hearings on the proposed PID were held over more than three times, aldermen closed the public hearing in December taking no action.

The developer has also applied for a wastewater permit for the development. The hearing is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 3, 2025 at the Salado ISD Administrative Building, 601 N. Main St.

Local budgets

Salado I.S.D. adopted a $.12 million deficit operating budget for 2024-25. Total revenues in the adopted budget are $21.88 million. Total expenditures in the adopted operating budget are $23.13 million. The budget was adopted on a tax rate of $1.1669 with a maintenance and operation rate of $0.669 and a debt service rate of $0.50.

Following an Aug. 22 public hearing on the FY 2025 budget and an Aug. 26 public hearing on the tax rate, Village of Salado aldermen unanimously adopted the budget and set the tax rate at $0.4860 per $100 valuation. The tax rate is composed of $0.3019 for maintenance and operations and $0.1841 for debt service costs.

Aldermen unanimously adopted the FY budget on a motion by alderman Jasen Graham that received a second from Zach Hurst.

The budget raises more total property taxes by $604,467 than the 2024 FY budget, an increase of 48.47%. Of that, $205,031.98 is tax revenue from new properties added to the tax rolls this year.

Aldermen also voted unanimously for the $0.4860 per $100 valuation property tax rate. Graham made the motion, which received a second from Hurst.

The tax rate is composed of $0.3019 for maintenance and operations and $0.1841 for debt service costs.

The adopted tax rate is $0.0913 higher than last year’s rate of $0.3947 per $100 valuation. Of last year’s tax rate, $0.1786 was for maintenance and operation and $0.2160 was for debt service.

The average homestead taxable value increased by 12.% to $350,015, up from $312,263.

The taxes payable on the average homestead in last year was $1,232, while the taxes payable on the average homestead in 2024 will be $1,701, an increase of 38.01%.

The total tax levy on all properties in 2024 will be $1,851,555, an increase of 48.47% over last year’s total levy of $1,247,088.

A petition to force an election to rollback the tax rate to the Voter Approved Tax Rate of $0.3711 per $100 was filed and determined to be valid, forcing aldermen to set a May 3 election.

If the election passes, the Village will then have to pay back the difference between the amount of taxes paid at $0.4860 and the amount of taxes that would be due at the Voter Approve Rate of $0.3711.

For the average homestead value of $350,015, it would be the difference between paying $1,299 and $1,701.

The Voter Approved Tax Rate of $0.3711 is composed of $0.1798 in maintenance and operations taxes and $0.1841 in debt service.

The adopted tax rate of $0.486 raises $1.15 million in operating revenues, according to the adopted budget. If the election rolls back the tax rate to $0.3711, it would generate $684,894 in operating revenues, a loss of more than $465,000 in operating revenues.

How will the Village pay taxpayers back the $465,000 and meet its escrow obligation of more than $950,000?

Aldermen froze new hires and salaries and took several other steps to address the looming issue after the petition was accepted.

The board also adopted a final, amended budget for FY 2023-24 that showed a deficit of more than $1.4 million. Much of this was due to captial projects, including road surfacing and the All Abilities Playground.

Bell County Emergency Services District #1 adopted a tax rate of $0.098277 per $100 valuation.

The tax rate will fund an operating budget of $1.36 million for fire department operations. Of that, $1.16 million will be for salaries and benefits. The budget will fund the hiring of six full-time firefighters to allow the department to have two firefighters at the station for 24 hour protection.

E.S.D. administration costs are $181,615.00.

Capital expenditures are $425,000, including $275,000 for a pumper, $25,000 for turnout equipment and $125,000 for other equipment.

The debt service fund will include $379,105.18 in capital lease payments.

Salado Public Library District Directors at their Sept. 23 meeting approved the fiscal year 2024-25 budget with $836,050.00 in revenue and $786,964.88 in expenses.

Of the 2024-25 revenue, $100,000 is being transferred from the District’s savings to operations to cover $100,000 expansion planning of the library into the duplexes adjacent to the library property that the district purchased in 2021. The district budgeted $40,000 for expansion planning in the 2023-24 budget. The duplexes sit on .29 acre and total 1,944 square feet under air conditioning with another 569 sq. ft. feet of garage and 532 sq. ft. of open porch, according to Bell County Appraisal District.

The Library District has engaged 720 Design, a Texas firm experienced in library designs, to assist in creating a district master plan and an expansion concept.

The Library currently employs six staff members, according to its website: Library Director Lively, Adult Librarian Julie Hoy, Teen/Young Adult Librarian April Gatliss, Customer Service Specialist Manuela Smith, Librarian Assistant Jane Hackley and Library Clerk Megan Wood.

Payroll expenses total $454,714.21 for 2024-25. Last year, $348,167.39 was budgeted for payroll expenses. Another $12,642.67 is budgeted for retirement, compared to $9,634.27 in 2023-24.

Salado was in the path of totality for the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Village hires

The Village announced Deanna Whitson as the Tourism Marketing Manager and Gina Pence as the City Planner earlier in the year.

Chamber Awards

Salado Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet April 25 at The Venue, recognizing the Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Hall of Fame, Volunteer of the Year, Rising Star, Shooting Star and Chairman’s awards.

Afterward Bill Hall gaveled an auction of items donated by local businesses to raise money for the Chamber.

Dr. Michael Novotny presented Kim Bird with the Citizen of the Year award.

Dr. Michael Novotny presents Dr. Kim Bird with the 2023 Citizen of the Year award during the Salado Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet April 25. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)



Bob and Laura Hargrove presented Salado Glassworks owner Gail Allard II with the Business of the Year Award.

The names of the late Chris Hale and his widow Karen Hale were added to the Hall of Fame. Christy Goodfellow and Kaye Coachman presented the award to Karen Hale who traveled from Tennessee to accept the reward honoring her and her late husband. She told the audience that she would soon be returning to the Village.

The Volunteer Excellence Award was presented to Glen Bowen for his work on the Golf Tournament and Membership committees of the Salado Chamber of Ommerce.

The Salado Shooting Star Award was presented to the organizers of the Salado Elves, who raised money to decorate the street lamps on Main Street during the Christmas season. Accepting the award on behalf of the Elves were Brandy Sandor, Lynn Greenfield, and Ashley Lewis.

The Salado Rising Star Award was presented to the Salado boys soccer team, who volunteered to take down the Christmas decorations after the season was over. Accepting for the varsity boys soccer team was their Coach Jared Cruddas.

Chairman Leslie White presented her predecessor Deanna Whitson with the Chairman’s Award.