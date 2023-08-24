Salado Village Voice

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigation Division, has concluded the criminal investigation related to the below noted incident. Numerous surveillance videos were obtained and reviewed, some of which included audio. Utilizing investigative tools, we were able to synchronize the videos (see included video). Investigators were quickly able to determine there was no sound (gunshot) associated with the “flash of light”.

Upon further review of additional footage obtained from the same security cameras, investigators were also able to conclude the “flash of light” to be a flying insect near the camera (53 seconds). Upon reviewing the original video, what is believed to be the same insect is observed approx. 12 seconds after the first sighting (1:05), and again approximately 2 seconds later (1:07) (see attached zoomed still-shot images). The noise previously associated with a gunshot (2:14) is the result of the subject backing into a neighbor’s mailbox while still attempting to locate the juveniles (not in camera view). The subject did return to that location and contacted the homeowner, providing his information and arranging repairs to the mailbox. It should also be noted that no residents in the area, including an independent witness who was standing outside watching the events, reported to have heard a gunshot.

This case was forwarded to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and is still under review. There have been no arrests or charges filed at this time.