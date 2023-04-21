Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles split their District 23-4A baseball games with the Robinson Rockets last week, losing on a wild pitch that allowed Layne Newton to score the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Logan Flores pitches in win over Robinson

R H E

Salado 7 7 5

Robinson8 8 1

Salado dropped their second game against Robinson 8-7 on the road April 14.

Robinson scored two runs in the bottom of the first and another in the third to lead Salado 3-1.

With one out in the second, BJ Amann singled and then advanced when Owen Curtis was hit by the pitcher. He scored on a two-out single by Kase Maedgen, who stole second. Two base runners were left stranded in scoring position.

Salado scored three runs to take the lead in the top of the fourth. Amann led off the inning with a single. After recording two outs, Robinson walked Maedgen. Amann scored on a passed ball and Brody Naegele got a walk. Drew Bird knocked in two runs with a double to deep left, but was left in scoring position.

Logan Flores scored in the top of the fifth after being hit by the pitcher. He stole second and scored on a double to left by Amann. Curtis walked before a double play ended the frame with Amann in scoring position.

Robinson answered with four runs in the fifth, taking advantage of a double, two singles and two errors by the Eagles defense.

Naegele scored in the top of the sixth. He reached base on an error, advanced on a single by Bird and scored on a ground-out by Caden Strickland. Flores walked and stole second. Runners were left stranded at second and third.

Amann led off the seventh with a walk. Curtis was hit by the pitcher. A passed ball let the runners go to second and third base. Amann scored on a groundout by Will Messner. Robinson ended the game on a groundout.

Amann led Salado at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI, 3 runs and a walk.

Bird went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Maedgen was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Strickland was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Strickland was issued the loss on the mound. He pitched 5-1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs (two earned), while walking one and striking out eight. Payne Lochridge got the final two outs on the mound, allowing no hits or runs to score.

R H E

Robinson1 3 0

Salado 3 6 1

Robinson Rockets scored a run in the top of the fourth, but Salado Eagles answered with three in the bottom of the frame and held on for a 3-1 win April 11 to remain undefeated in District 23-4A baseball.

The Rockets took advantage of a single and a double to score before Eagle starter Logan Flores mowed down the next two batters.

The Eagles answered with a three-run effort in the bottom of the fourth. Flores led off with a double to left. Lane Heath walked and Owen Curtis singled to plate Flores. BJ Amann singled to score two runners, but was left stranded on third.

Flores got the win on the mound, allowing only two hits and striking out 14 batters. Robinson scored an earned run against him in his six inning appearance. Caden Strickland closed, striking out two and allowing a hit in the seventh.

Salado had six hits in the game, led by Strickland, who went 2-for-3. Curtis went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Amann went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Heath and Flores each went 1-for-2, scoring a run.