Early voting begins Oct. 18 for 8 proposed constitutional amendments

Early voting will begin Oct. 18 for eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Bell County will have six early voting locations:

Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado – Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

In-person early voting will be the following hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18-22; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 23; noon-5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 25-29.

Election day will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 2 and Bell County registered voters can cast their ballots at any of 41 Bell County polling places that day. For a list of polling places open on Election Day, visit https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/polling_locations.php.

Registered voters that fall into one of the four following categories are eligible to vote by mail: Individuals 65 years or older; Disabled; Will be out of the county on Election Day AND the entire period of early voting; Confined to jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.

Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to: Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas 76513. The last day to apply for a Ballot by Mail request (must be received, not postmarked) is Oct. 22. The eadline for receiving Ballots by Mail is Nov. 2 (must be postmarked by election day).

Texans will have the opportunity to approve the following amendments with a majority vote:

Proposition 1 (HJR 143): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”

Proposition 2 (HJR 99): “The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

Proposition 3 (SJR 27): “The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”

Proposition 4 (SJR 47): “The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”

Proposition 5 (HJR 165): “The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”

Proposition 6 (SJR 19): “The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”

Proposition 7 (HJR 125): “The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”

Proposition 8 (SJR 35): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”