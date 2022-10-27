Early voting continues in General Election

Early voting in the November 8 General Election began on Oct. 24 with 4,679 casting ballots in the first day of early voting.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24-28; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 29; noon-6 p.m. Oct. 30 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 28.

Early voting locations for Bell County are these:

Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen – Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.

Killeen – Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542

Temple – Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way

Salado – Salado Church of Christ Activity Center, 225 North Church St.

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Early Voting

According to the Bell County Elections Division: Voters will receive a blank ballot at check-in to insert into the ExpressVote ballot marking device and make their selections. After reviewing their selections on the screen, voters will print the ballot. Once voters have reviewed the selections printed on the ballot, they will insert the ballot into the DS200 digital scanner for tabulation. This hybrid system allows for the convenience and accuracy of electronic voting, as well as the security of an auditable paper ballot that can be used for manual recounts.

There will be 42 polling places on Election Day. Polling places will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 8. Bell County voters can vote at any of the 42 polling places on Election Day. A list can be found here: https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/election_day_locations.php

The following offices will be filled by the November 8 General Election.

United States

Representative, District 31

John Carter (REP)

Governor

Greg Abbott (REP)

Beto O’Rourke (DEM)

Mark Tippetts (LIB)

Delilah Barrios (GRN)

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick (REP)

Mike Collier (DEM)

Shanna Steele (LIB)

Attorney General

Ken Paxton (REP)

Rochelle Mercedes Garza (DEM)

Mark Ash (LIB)

Comptroller of Public

Accounts

Glenn Hegar (REP)

Janet T. Dudding (DEM)

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (LIB)

Commissioner of the

General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham (REP)

Jay Kleberg (DEM)

Alfred Molison, Jr. (GRN)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (REP)

Susan Hays (DEM)

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian (REP)

Luke Warford (DEM)

Jaime Andres Diez (LIB)

Hunter Wayne Crow (GRN)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (REP)

Erin A. Nowell (DEM)

Thomas Edward Oxford (LIB)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (REP)

Amanda Reichek (DEM)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young (REP)

Julia Maldonado (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker (REP)

Dana Huffman (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III (REP)

Robert Johnson (DEM)

State Senator, District 24

Pete Flores (REP)

Kathy Jones-Hospod (DEM)

State Representative,

District 54

Brad Buckley (REP)

Jonathan Hildner (DEM)

Justice, 3rd Court of

Appeals District, Place 4

Lesli R. Fitzpatrick (REP)

Rosa Lopez Theofanis (DEM)

County Court at Law No. 2

John Mischtian (REP)

Kurt Glass (DEM)

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Bobby Whitson (REP)

Stacey Wilson (DEM)

Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel (REP); Member, State Board of Education, District 10: Tom Maynard (REP); District Judge, 169th Judicial District: Cari Starriott-Burnett (REP); District Judge, 264th Judicial District: Paul L. LePak (REP); District Judge, 478th Judicial District: Wade Faulkner (REP); County Judge: David Blackburn (REP); County Court at Law No. 1: Paul A. Motz (REP); County Court at Law No. 3: Rebecca Depew (REP); District Clerk: Joanna Flores Staton (REP); County Clerk: Shelley Coston (REP); County Treasurer: Gaylon Evans (REP); Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1: Theodore “Ted” Duffield (REP); Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2: Cliff Coleman (REP); Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1 – Unexpired Term: Keith Reed (REP); Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 2: Larry Wilkey (REP)