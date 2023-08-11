Salado Village Voice

Kathy Jackson Phillips, 70, of Salado, passed away August 7, 2023 in an Austin hospital.

Kathy Jackson Phillips



Kathy was born in Florence, TX on August 19 1952 to Stella Brooks and Claude H. Jackson. She graduated with honors from Mary Hardin Baylor, receiving a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.

She was very community focused; she worked as the director of the Crisis Pregnancy Center, as a detective with the Temple Police Department, and as a probation officer for the DA’s office.

She is survived by her children, Terry Phillips and Rachel Phillips and brother, Norman Jackson.

A memorial open to the community will be held on 8/19/2023 at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, Salado with Donnie Jackson officiating. Her family invites all who knew Kathy to come celebrate her light.

Services in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Please sign the guestbook: broeckerfuneralhome.com