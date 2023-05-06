Salado Village Voice

After sweeping La Grange in the Area round, Salado Lady Eagles will face 24-4A winner Burnet Lady Dawgs in the Regional Quarter-Finals.

The Lady Dawgs are 26-10 and 9-1 in District 24-4A. Salado lost 7-4 to Burnet in their only game against each other in a tournament on March 15.

Game one will be May 11 at home at 6 p.m.

Game two will be May 12 at 7 p.m. in Burnet.

Game three, if needed, will be determined by coin flip. It will be played May 15.

R H E

Salado 11 13 2

La Grange 2 4 1

The Lady Eagles cruised to an 11-2 win over the Lady Dawgs in their first game May 3, thanks to heavy bats by Bri Waters, Katey Bartek Allyson Schauer and Lexi Dudeczka.

Salado scored three runs in the third innings after Brooklyn Williamson led off with a single. She scored on a double by Schauer, who scored on a double to left by Dudeczka. Dudeczka stole third and scored on a two-out triple by Waters, who was left stranded.

Bartek led off the fourth with a solo homerun over the centerfield wall.

Salado tacked on four more runs in the fifth. Dudeczka led off with a single to left. She advanced on a single by Harley Drouillard. Ryley Litchfield singled, scoring Dudeczka. Waters homered to add three more runs.

The Lady Eagles added three more in the sixth. Schauer led off with a walk, followed by a walk to Dudeczka. Litchfield hit into a fielder’s choice putting Dudeczka out at second. Litchfield stole second and both runners scored on a double to deep right by Waters for her sixth RBI of the night. Waters scored on a single to center by Shelby Dodge, who left stranded on first.

Burnet scored a run in the fourth and one in the fifth.

In addition to her powerful bat, Waters showed strength on the mound, striking out 6 batters and allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned.

The Lady Eagles had 13 hits, led by Waters.

Waters hit 3-of-4 with 6 RBI and a run.

Dudeczka also hit 3-of-4 with an RBI, 2 runs and a walk.

Toni Pugh was 2-of-4, scoring a run.

Also getting a hit on the night were Litchfield, adding an RBI and 2 runs; Schauer, adding an RBI and 2 runs; Bartek, adding an RBI and a run on her homer; Dodge, adding an RBI; and Drouillard, adding a run.

R H E

La Grange 1 5 1

Salado 8 7 0

Salado scored two runs in the bottom of the first of their second game with La Grange on May 5, winning 8-1 for the sweep.

Dudeczka led off the bottom with a walk. Drouillard was hit by the pitcher and runners went to second and third on a wild pitch. Litchfield hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Dudeczka. Brooke McLaurin singled to score Drouillard,

Toni Pugh led off the bottom of the second with a walk. She advanced on a walk to Dudeczka and runners stole second and third. Litchfield hit a triple to center to plate both runners.

Dudeczka led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, advancing on a double to left by Drouillard and scoring on a ground-out to short by Waters.

Salado scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Litchfield walked. She advanced on a single by Waters. An error on Katey Bartek’s at-bat loaded the bases. Brooklyn Williamson then doubled to deep right, plating all three runners.

La Grange scored a run in the fourth, thanks to three singles.

Williamson led the Lady Eagles, going 2-of-3 with 3 RBI.

Also getting hits for the Lady Eagles were Litchfield, adding 3 RBI and a run; Waters, 1 RBI; McLaurin, 1 RBI; Dudeczka, 3 runs and Drouillard, 1 run.

Schauer pitched six innings for the win. She allowed 5 hits and an earned run while striking out 2.

McLaurin closed the final innings, striking out one.