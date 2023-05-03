Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles will play La Grange in the Area round of the 4A softball playoffs, after sweeping the Lampasas Lady Badgers 14-3 and 6-4 in the bi-district round April 29.

Salado will face La Grange in a best-of-three series. The first game was May 3 at 6 p.m. at Manor New Tech Baseball/Softball Complex, 12904 Gregg Manor Rd. in Manor.

The second game will be 5 p.m. May 5 at Manor Tech Baseball/Softball Complex.

The third game, if needed, will be played following the second game.

La Grange is the second place team in District 22-4A, where they had a 7-3 district record. They are 16-16 for the year.

Salado is the first place team in District 23-4A with a 10-0 district mark and an overall record of 25-10.

R H E

Salado 15 16 3

Lampasas 3 6 1

Salado Lady Eagles scored five runs in the top of the first and never looked back, beating Lampasas Lady Badgers in a Mercy Rule shortened game April 29.

Lexi Dudeczka led off the game with a single to left. She advanced on an error that put Harley Drouillard on first. Ryley Litchfield knocked in both runners with a double to deep right. Bri Waters took a 1-2 pitch and knocked it over the left field fence. Shelby Dodge was hit by the pitcher. She advanced to second and then third on passed balls. Brooke McLaurin walked and Brooklyn Williamson singled to plate Dodge, Runners were left on first and second.

The Lady Eagles added six runs in the second. Drouillard led off with a single, scoring on a homer over centerfield by Litchfield. Waters doubled to center and scored on a one-out double to deep left by Katey Bartek. Bartek advanced on a passed ball and scored on a ground out to short by McLaurin. Williamson singled, scoring on a double to center by Allyson Schauer. Drouillard got her second single of the frame to score Schauer. She was left on first.

Salado scored three runs in the third. Waters walked and scored on a home run by Bartek. McLaurin was hit by the pitcher, advanced on a single by Williamson and scored on a single by Dudeczka, who was caught stealing for the third out.

Lampasas scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Schauer got the win on the mound, pitching 4-1/3 innings. She allowed four hits and three runs. She struck out five and walked three.

McLaurin closed, getting the final two outs with strikeouts. She allowed two hits and no runs.

Dudeczka hit 4-for-5 to lead Salado, adding 2 RBI and a run.

Williams was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Waters was 2-for-2 with 3 RBI and 3 runs.

Litchfield was 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs.

Bartek was also 2-for-4 with 3 RBI 2 runs.

Schauer was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

R H E

Lampasas 4 10 1

Salado 6 12 0

Salado Lady Eagles scored early and Lampasas scored late, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Badgers to force a third game as Salado won 6-4 in the second game April 29.

The Lady Eagles scored three runs in the first. Lexi Dudeczka legged out a dropped third strike to lead off the frame. Harley Drouillard singled before Lampasas struck out the next two batters. Shelby Dodge singled to load the bases. Katey Bartek doubled to knock in three runs before the final out of the inning was registered.

Both teams went scoreless in the second.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Ryley Litchfield tripled to deep right. Bri Waters followed with a homer to center.

Lampasas scored a run in the top of the fourth, matched by Salado in the bottom. With one out on the books, Dudeczka legged out a dribbler down the third base line, stretching it to second on an error on the throw. She went to third on a ground out to second by Drouillard and scored on a single down the third base line by Litchfield before the third out ended the inning.

Lampasas scored two runs in the fifth on a single and a homerun and a run in the sixth on a single and a double to close the score to 6-4.

Litchfield hit a double with an out in the sixth. Waters walked and the runners advanced on a wild pitch, but were left in scoring position when Lampasas got the final two outs.

The Lady Eagles put Lampasas down 1-2-3 for the win.

Litchfield led the girls at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Bartek followed, going 2-for-4 with 3 RBI. Shelby Dodge went 2-for-4 with a run.

Also getting hits were Waters, adding 2 RBI and a run; Dudeczka, adding 2 runs, Dodge, adding 2 runs; Drouillard, adding a run; and McLaurin.

Waters pitched 4-1/3 innings, allowing 7 hits and 3 earned runs. She struck out 5 and walked 4.

McLaurin pitched 2-2/3 innings, allowing 3 hits and a run. She struck out 1 and walked 1.