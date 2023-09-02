Salado Village Voice



Salado swept Harker Heights 25-20, 25-17 and 25-10 in a home match Sept. 1.

Kael Wilcox led the girls with 11 kills, followed by Elsie Law, 10, Macy Morris, 8, Haley Brown, 7, Livia Niu, 3, Grace Clemons, 2 and Payton Ortega, 1.

Niu led Salado with 34 assists, followed by Clemons, 2, and Morris, Sara Ellis and Reese Rich, 1 each

Rich led the girls with 30 digs, followed by Clemons, 9, Ellis and Shelby Hollywood, 8 each, Brown, Niu and Ortega, 3 each and Morris, 1.

The Lady Eagles swept Troy, 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21, on the road Aug. 29.

Macy Morris had 2 aces to lead Salado, followed by Sara Ellis, Reese Rich, Mazzy Johnson, Livia Niu and Haley Brown, 1 each.

Elsie Law and Kael Wilcox led Salado with 9 kills each, followed by Haley Brown, 8, Niu, 7, Payton Ortega, 4, Ellis and Morris, 2 each and Grace Clemons, 1.

Law led the girls with 5 blocks, followed by Niu, 3, Brown, 2, and Morris, 1.

Niu had 30 assists, followed by Brown and Clemons, 2 each, and Ellis, Morris, and Rich, 1 each.

Rich led the girls with 12 digs, followed by Ellis, 11, Clemons, 9, Wilcox, 6, Shelby Hollywood, 5, Niu, 4, Brown, 2 and Morris, 1.