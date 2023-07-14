Salado Village Voice

Salado Bats are the 12U State Runners-Up, falling to the Groesbeck Swamp Donkeys 4-2 tonight at Crossroads Park in Temple in the Texas Teenage Baseball-Softball Association state tournament finals.

The Bats led throughout the game, but allowed the Swamp Donkeys to score three runs in the top of the sixth to take their first, and final, lead of the game.

The Swamp Donkeys scored three runs in the top of the sixth while only getting one single, capitalizing on three batters being hit by the pitcher, a walk, and a passed ball that gave the go-ahead runs.

The Salado Bats scored in the second and third innings.

In the second, Cruz Cox earned a walk. He stole second and went to third on a passed ball, scoring on a wild pitch.

Brady Bratton led off the bottom of the third with a single to deep right. He advanced on a balk and went to third on a ground-out by Staton Norman. He scored on an error.