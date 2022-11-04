2022-23 Salado Eagles Basketball Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time/Result
|Media Links
|11/15/22
|Lorena High School Leopards
|Salado High School Gym
|07:30 PM
|Results | JV White 6:15 pm | JV Red 5:00 p.m.
|11/18/22
|Caldwell High School Hornet
|Caldwell HS Hornet Field
|07:30 PM
|Results | JV White 5:00 p.m. | JV Red 6:15 p.m.
|11/21/22
|Georgetown High School Eagles
|Salado High School Gym
|01:30 PM
|Results | JV White 11 a.m. | JV Red 11 a.m.
|11/22/22
|Taylor High School Ducks
|Salado High School Gym
|02:00 PM
|Results | JV White 12:30 p.m. | JV Red 11 a.m.
|11/29/22
|Davenport High School Wolves
|Davenport High School
|06:30 PM
|Results | JV White 5:00 p.m. | JV Red 5:00 p.m.
|12/01/22
|Coach Smith Memorial Tournament
|Salado High School Gym
|TBA
|12/02/22
|Coach Smith Memorial Tournament
|Salado High School Gym
|TBA
|12/03/22
|Coach Smith Memorial Tournament
|Salado High School Gym
|TBA
|12/06/22
|Wimberley High School Texans
|Wimberley High School
|06:30 PM
|Results | JV White 5 p.m. | JV Red 5 p.m.
|12/08/22
|Lago Vista High School Vikings
|Lago Vista High School
|TBA
|North Shore Classic Tournament
|12/08/22
|West High School Trojans
|West High School Football Stadium
|TBA
|West JV Tournament | JV White | JV Red
|12/09/22
|Lago Vista High School Vikings
|Lago Vista High School
|TBA
|North Shore Classic
|12/09/22
|West High School Trojans
|West High School Football Stadium
|TBA
|West JV Tournament | JV White | JV Red
|12/10/22
|Lago Vista High School Vikings
|Lago Vista High School
|TBA
|North Shore Classic Tourney
|12/10/22
|West High School Trojans
|West High School Football Stadium
|TBA
|West JV Tournament | JV White | JV Red
|12/13/22
|Rogers High School Eagles
|Salado High School Gym
|07:30 PM
|Results | JV White 6:15 p.m. | JV Red 5:00 p.m.
|12/16/22
|East View High School Patriots
|East View High School
|07:30 PM
|Results | JV White 6:15 p.m. | JV Red 5:00 p.m.
|12/27/22
|Coach K Classic Tournament
|Rockport-Fulton High School
|TBA
|Varsity Tournament
|12/28/22
|Coach K Classic Tournament
|Rockport-Fulton High School
|TBA
|Varsity Boys Tournament
|01/03/23
|Lago Vista High School Vikings
|Salado High School Gym
|07:30 PM
|Results | JV White 6:15 p.m. | JV Red 5 p.m.
|01/06/23
|Gateway Prep High School Gators
|Gateway Prep High School
|06:15 PM
|Results | JV White at 5 p.m. | JV Red at 5 p.m.
|01/13/23
|Robinson High Rockets Rockets
|Salado High School Gym
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV White at 6:15 p.m. | JV Red at 5 p.m.
|01/17/23
|Gatesville High School Hornets
|Gatesville High School
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV Red 5 p.m. | JV White 6:15 p.m.
|01/20/23
|China Spring Cougars
|Salado High School Gym
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV White 6:15 p.m. | JV Red 5 p.m.
|01/24/23
|La Vega High School Pirates
|La Vega High School
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV White at 6:15 p.m. | JV Red at 5 p.m.
|01/27/23
|Waco Connally Cadets
|Salado High School Gym
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:15 p.m.
|01/31/23
|Robinson High Rockets Rockets
|Robinson Rocket Fields
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV Red 5 p.m. | JV White 6:15 p.m.
|02/03/23
|Gatesville High School Hornets
|Salado High School Gym
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:15 p.m.
|02/07/23
|China Spring Cougars
|China Spring High School
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:15 p.m.
|02/10/23
|La Vega High School Pirates
|Salado High School Gym
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:15 p.m.
|02/14/23
|Waco Connally Cadets
|Connally High School
|07:30 PM
|District 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:45 p.m.
Head Coach Joe Brown
Assistant Coach Dusty Youngblood
Assistant Coach Harrison Sims