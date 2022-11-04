Salado Village Voice

2022-23 Salado Eagles Basketball Schedule

DateOpponentLocationTime/ResultMedia Links
11/15/22 Lorena High School LeopardsSalado High School Gym07:30 PMResults | JV White 6:15 pm | JV Red 5:00 p.m.
11/18/22 Caldwell High School HornetCaldwell HS Hornet Field07:30 PMResults | JV White 5:00 p.m. | JV Red 6:15 p.m.
11/21/22 Georgetown High School EaglesSalado High School Gym01:30 PMResults | JV White 11 a.m. | JV Red 11 a.m.
11/22/22 Taylor High School DucksSalado High School Gym02:00 PMResults | JV White 12:30 p.m. | JV Red 11 a.m.
11/29/22 Davenport High School WolvesDavenport High School06:30 PMResults | JV White 5:00 p.m. | JV Red 5:00 p.m.
12/01/22 Coach Smith Memorial TournamentSalado High School GymTBA
12/02/22 Coach Smith Memorial TournamentSalado High School GymTBA
12/03/22 Coach Smith Memorial TournamentSalado High School GymTBA
12/06/22 Wimberley High School TexansWimberley High School06:30 PMResults | JV White 5 p.m. | JV Red 5 p.m.
12/08/22 Lago Vista High School VikingsLago Vista High SchoolTBANorth Shore Classic Tournament
12/08/22 West High School TrojansWest High School Football StadiumTBAWest JV Tournament | JV White | JV Red
12/09/22 Lago Vista High School VikingsLago Vista High SchoolTBANorth Shore Classic
12/09/22 West High School TrojansWest High School Football StadiumTBAWest JV Tournament | JV White | JV Red
12/10/22 Lago Vista High School VikingsLago Vista High SchoolTBANorth Shore Classic Tourney
12/10/22 West High School TrojansWest High School Football StadiumTBAWest JV Tournament | JV White | JV Red
12/13/22 Rogers High School EaglesSalado High School Gym07:30 PMResults | JV White 6:15 p.m. | JV Red 5:00 p.m.
12/16/22 East View High School PatriotsEast View High School07:30 PMResults | JV White 6:15 p.m. | JV Red 5:00 p.m.
12/27/22 Coach K Classic Tournament Rockport-Fulton High SchoolTBAVarsity Tournament
12/28/22 Coach K Classic Tournament Rockport-Fulton High SchoolTBAVarsity Boys Tournament
01/03/23 Lago Vista High School VikingsSalado High School Gym07:30 PMResults | JV White 6:15 p.m. | JV Red 5 p.m.
01/06/23 Gateway Prep High School GatorsGateway Prep High School06:15 PMResults | JV White at 5 p.m. | JV Red at 5 p.m.
01/13/23 Robinson High Rockets RocketsSalado High School Gym07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV White at 6:15 p.m. | JV Red at 5 p.m.
01/17/23 Gatesville High School HornetsGatesville High School07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red 5 p.m. | JV White 6:15 p.m.
01/20/23 China Spring CougarsSalado High School Gym07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV White 6:15 p.m. | JV Red 5 p.m.
01/24/23 La Vega High School PiratesLa Vega High School07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV White at 6:15 p.m. | JV Red at 5 p.m.
01/27/23 Waco Connally CadetsSalado High School Gym07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:15 p.m.
01/31/23 Robinson High Rockets RocketsRobinson Rocket Fields07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red 5 p.m. | JV White 6:15 p.m.
02/03/23 Gatesville High School HornetsSalado High School Gym07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:15 p.m.
02/07/23 China Spring CougarsChina Spring High School07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:15 p.m.
02/10/23 La Vega High School PiratesSalado High School Gym07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:15 p.m.
02/14/23 Waco Connally CadetsConnally High School07:30 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 6:45 p.m.

 

Head Coach Joe Brown

Assistant Coach Dusty Youngblood

Assistant Coach Harrison Sims

